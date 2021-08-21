Gemini Dollar Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $201.22 million and $11.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 201,658,584 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

