General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of General Dynamics worth $166,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.30 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.