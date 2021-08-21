General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

GIS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

