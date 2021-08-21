Genesis Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00010995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $2.05 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00835358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

