GenesisX Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,215.78 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $69,215.78 and $592.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,825,043 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

