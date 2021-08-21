GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $22.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

