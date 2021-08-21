Glitch Reaches Market Cap of $27.85 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00159212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.60 or 1.00042540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.37 or 0.00916363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.65 or 0.06592402 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

