Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.