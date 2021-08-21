Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter valued at $407,000.

BFIT opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

