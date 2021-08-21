Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $311.31 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $311.31 million and $5.13 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $206.91 or 0.00417452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

