GoChain Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 696.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004770 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,144,233,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,358,070 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

