GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $248,944.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00366074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

