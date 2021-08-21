Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 0.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

