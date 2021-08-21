Goose Finance (EGG) Price Down 8% This Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $320,311.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

