Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Head to Head Comparison

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Gores Metropoulos II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -14.13% -31.86% -5.81% Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A

18.5% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Gores Metropoulos II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.56 -$25.13 million ($0.29) -11.97 Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Target Hospitality.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Target Hospitality and Gores Metropoulos II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Target Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Target Hospitality’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Gores Metropoulos II

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

