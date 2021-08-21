Graphlinq Protocol Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

