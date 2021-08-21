Graphlinq Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.90 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

