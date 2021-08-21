Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0332 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $520.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00370037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.