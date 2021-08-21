Graviocoin (GIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $647.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $647.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00382660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

