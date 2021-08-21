GravityCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,325.72 and $21.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00149550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.36 or 0.99991477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00929110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.38 or 0.06657916 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,174,951 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

