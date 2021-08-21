GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $21,120.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,177,471 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

