Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUPV opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

SUPV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Supervielle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Grupo Supervielle worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

