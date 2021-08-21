Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $64.47. 3,554,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,613. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

