Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.81% of Canadian Solar worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 2,241,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.