Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 1,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

