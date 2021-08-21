Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 19,900 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of SunPower worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

