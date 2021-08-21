Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 45,600 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.61% of TPI Composites worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. 450,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,206. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 269.30 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,212 shares of company stock worth $2,750,193. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

