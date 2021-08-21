Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 46,900 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Itron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.53% of Itron worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 183,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

