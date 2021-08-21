Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 61,583 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -362.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

