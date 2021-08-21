Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 860 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $479.94. The company had a trading volume of 883,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

