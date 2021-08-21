Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,582.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.