Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.97% of Gentherm worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $7,330,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 288,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

