Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $23.10 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.97. 794,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,406. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

