Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

