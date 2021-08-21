Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $25.68 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.25% of Hubbell worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.36. The company had a trading volume of 258,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,178. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

