Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $8.97 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,654.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.32. 1,773,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.