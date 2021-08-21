Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,944. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.