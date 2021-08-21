Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.84. 3,439,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,545. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

