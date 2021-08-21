Guinness Asset Management LTD Invests $19.90 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

