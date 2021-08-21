Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 11,600 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
SEDG traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.88. 414,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.
In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
