Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 11,600 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.88. 414,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

