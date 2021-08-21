Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 23,379 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

