Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 2,930 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

