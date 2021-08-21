Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 29,750 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

