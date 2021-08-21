Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 63,800 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.27% of First Solar worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.54. 741,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,472. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

