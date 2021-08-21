Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.