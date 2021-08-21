Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 13,900 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 1.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 1,045,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,420. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

