Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.89 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 493.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 193.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $108.12. 13,042,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14. The stock has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

