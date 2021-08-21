Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.92). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,220,516 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £304.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.71%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

