GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $51.12 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $51.12 million and $8.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,503,757 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

