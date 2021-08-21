Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $46.84 million and approximately $786,417.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,162,012 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

